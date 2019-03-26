Greek bank association elects new chairman

ATHENS, March 26 (Reuters) - The board of Greece’s bank association has elected George Handjinikolaou as its new chairman to take over from Nick Karamouzis whose three year term ends at the end of March.

Handjinikolaou is currently the chairman of Piraeus bank, Greece’s largest lender.

Sour loans on bank balance sheets remain the biggest challenge facing the Greek banking sector, the legacy of a multi-year debt crisis that shrank Greece’s economy by a quarter and drove unemployment near 28 percent in 2013. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alison Williams)