ATHENS, March 5 (Reuters) - Greece lowered the price guidance for a new 10-year bond to 3.9-4.0 percent after demand for the paper exceeded 10 billion euros, the country said in regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The initial price guidance was 4.125 percent.

Greece aims to raise at least 2 billion euros from the bond sale, according to sources. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Renee Maltezou)