UPDATE 2-Greece sees strong demand for 10-yr bond, guidance at 3.9-4.0 pct

By Lefteris Papadimas

ATHENS, March 5 (Reuters) - Demand for Greece’s new 10-year bond exceeded 10 billion euros on Tuesday with the sovereign lowering its initial price target, Athens said in a regulatory filing.

It said the price range for the bond, the first such maturity since 2010, came down to 3.90-4.0 percent from an initial 4.125 percent.

Greece aims to raise at least 2 billion euros from the sale, banking sources said.

Greece emerged from international bailouts six months ago and was encouraged to make the move after Moody’s upgraded its rating by two notches, sending yields on existing debt to a 12-year low.

Greece has mandated six international banks as joint lead managers for the issue - BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan.

Bankers told Reuters on Monday they expected the 10-year issue to get a similar reception to that of a five-year bond issued on January, when 2.5 billion euros of debt on offer was four times oversubscribed. The yield on Greek 10-year government paper stood at 3.688 percent on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)