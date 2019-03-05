UPDATE 1-Greece issues 10-year bond, initial guidance at 4.125 pct

(Adds details)

ATHENS, March 5 (Reuters) - Greece has opened the books for a 10-year sovereign bond, its first such issue in a decade, setting the initial price target at a yield around 4.125 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Greece emerged from international bailouts six months ago and was encouraged to make the move after Moody’s raised Greece’s sovereign rating by two notches, sending yields on existing debt to a 12-year low.

Greece has mandated six international banks as joint lead managers for the issue - BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan - and is expected to seek to raise about 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), according to sources.

Bankers told Reuters on Monday they expected the 10-year issue to get a reception similar to that of a five-year bond issued last month, when 2.5 billion euros of debt on offer was four times oversubscribed. Greece’s 10-year bond yield stood at 3.651 percent in early trade on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Kevin Liffey)