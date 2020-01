LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Greece has mandated banks for a new 15-year bond issue, according to a lead manager memo sent on Monday.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan have been appointed joint lead managers. The euro-denominated bond, due to mature in February 2035, will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, according to the memo seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao)