ATHENS, March 4 (Reuters) - Greece will issue a 10-year bond in the coming days to raise about 2 billion euros, bankers told Reuters on Monday, after a two-notch ratings upgrade from Moody’s late last week.

It will be the second debt sale since Greece exited its third international bailout in August and the first 10-year bond after a decade. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Athens and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London)