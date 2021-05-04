UPDATE 1-Greece to issue new five-year bond 'in near future'

(Adds background)

ATHENS, May 4 (Reuters) - Greece is planning to issue a new five-year syndicated bond in the near future, its debt agency PDMA said on Tuesday.

PDMA said it has mandated Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley and Societe General as joint lead managers.

The Greek Finance Ministry said in December it planned to raise 8-12 billion euros on bond markets this year to cover maturing debt and help pay for state support for businesses and workers hit by COVID-19 lockdowns.

It has raised 8 billion euros so far this year from a 30-year issue in March, its first such maturity in almost a decade, as well as from a 10-year issue and a private placement in January.

Two government officials told Reuters on Thursday that Greece is planning at least two more bond issues this year to raise about 4 billion euros, bringing borrowing to the upper end of projections. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Heinrich)