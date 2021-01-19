Greece raises 2 bln euros through private placement with Greek banks

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Greece raised 2 billion euros ($2.43 billion) by reopening a 30-year bond through a private placement with two Greek banks, according to the official government gazette, the first borrowing action for 2021.

National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank participated in the transaction. The Greek debt agency issued a 30-year bond last year through a private placement.

The settlement day is Jan. 20, according to a ministerial decree published late on Monday in the government gazette.

Yield is in the area of 1.5%, according to market sources.

Greece has said it plans to borrow 8-12 billion euros on the bond markets this year, as it seeks to maintain a continuous presence in the international debt markets, while cutting a debt-to-GDP ratio estimated at 208.9% in 2020 and preserving an adequate cash buffer

A senior official told Reuters in December that Greece wants to make at least one issue on the markets each quarter for the next 15 months. ($1 = 0.8245 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)