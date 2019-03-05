Greece to raise 2.5 bln euros from 10-yr bond issue, demand tops 11.8 bln euros

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Greece has set a deal size of 2.5 billion euros on its 10-year syndicated bond issue, having generated more than four times as many orders, a lead manager said on Tuesday.

The Greek debt agency has also set a final yield of 3.90 percent on the issue, having initially starting marketing the trade at 4.125 percent.

The final order book was in excess of 11.8 billion euros, the lead manager said, which included 800 million euros of joint lead manager interest.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan managed the deal. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)