Greece announces new 5-year bond issue after 3-year exile

ATHENS, July 24 (Reuters) - Greece on Monday invited holders of its 4.75 percent outstanding bonds maturing in 2019 to tender them for cash, along with a plan to offer new five-year paper, in its first bid to return to bond markets in three years.

It said it mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch as joint lead managers for the benchmark size offering.

It said the cash to be paid for the outstanding bonds that will be validly tendered will be equal to 102.6 percent of the nominal amount of each bond. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)