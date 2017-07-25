FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Greece to price €3bn five-year at 4.625% yield
July 25, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 22 days ago

RPT-Greece to price €3bn five-year at 4.625% yield

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - Greece will price its five-year benchmark in a €3bn size at a yield of 4.625%, according to a lead.

The order book is above €6.5bn, including €156.8m of joint lead manager interest.

The deal will likely carry a coupon of 4.375% and is expected to show a broadly even split between new money and switch demand.

Greece, rated Caa2/B-/CCC/CCCH, had earlier set guidance at 4.75% area. It started taking indications of interest at 4.875% area earlier on Tuesday morning.

The bond is expected to price later today via joint lead managers BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)

