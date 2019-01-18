Greece plans five-year bond once Macedonia accord has passed - sources

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Greece plans to return to bond markets with a five-year syndicated issue once a parliamentary vote on a long-running dispute with neighbouring Macedonia is out of the way, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

Greece had been expected last year to bring a 10-year euro-denominated transaction but was forced to delay the deal because of market volatility stemming from Italy. But two sources, one from the debt agency and one from a primary dealer, said it now planned a shorter-tenor issue.

This will be the first bond from Athens since last February.

“We plan to move with a 5-year issue but we want the vote on the Macedonia agreement out of the way as well,” said the debt agency source.

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras survived a vote of no confidence in his government on Wednesday, clearing a major hurdle for Greece’s approval of an accord to end a dispute over Macedonia’s name, and averting the prospect of a snap election. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Abhinav Ramnarayan, Virginia Furness; editing by Sujata Rao)