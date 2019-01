ATHENS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Greece will return to bond markets with a five-year issue “in the near future, subject to market conditions”, authorities said on Monday.

The sovereign has mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs International Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and SG CIB as joint lead managers for the transaction, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchange. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou Editing by Karolina Tagaris)