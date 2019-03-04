Bonds News
March 4, 2019

Greek 10-year bond yield hits over one-year low after Moody's upgrade

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s benchmark 10-year government bond yields dropped to its lowest level in over a year, and was within a shade of a 12-year low on Monday after a two-notch ratings upgrade from Moody’s late last week.

The ratings agency lifted Greece’s issuer ratings to B1 from B3, citing the effectiveness of the country’s reform programme.

Greece’s 10-year yield dropped to 3.639 percent in early trade on Monday, the lowest since January 2018; back then, it hit its lowest level since 2006. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

