Greek bond yields drop on Italy budget news, Eurobank merger

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Greek 10-year government bond yields were set for their biggest one-day fall since September after a strong rally in Italian bonds helped boost support for peripheral assets.

One analyst also attributed the move to a boost for Eurobank , Greece’s third-largest lender, which saw its shares rise 9 percent on Monday on news it will acquire real estate company Grivalia Properties.

Greece’s 10-year government bond yield fell as much as 17.5 basis points to 4.38 percent, its lowest level in two-weeks . Greek five-year govt bond yields were also down 17.5 bps to a two-week low at 3.35 percent. (Reporting by Virginia Furness, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Toby Chopra)