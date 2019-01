LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Greek government bond yields dropped across the curve on Tuesday morning, as expectations grew that the country’s leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would survive a parliamentary vote of confidence.

Greece’s 10-year bond yield dropped to a one-month low of 4.267 pct on Tuesday, down 2 bps on the day, while five-year yields were down 3 bps to 3.21 pct. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)