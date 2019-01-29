UPDATE 1-Demand for new Greek five-year bond tops 8 billion euros

(Adds demand, quotes)

ATHENS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Greece began selling a new five-year bond on Tuesday, its first since it emerged from its third international bailout in August, drawing investor orders worth more than four times the likely 2 billion euro issue size, sources close to the sale said.

Greek authorities had announced plans for the five-year bond issue in a regulatory filing on Monday. On Tuesday, the country began marketing the deal at an indicated yield of 3.75-3.875 percent, one of the sources said.

The country hopes to return to bond markets as a regular borrower.

Some 10 minutes before European books were set to close, bids totalled more than 8.5 billion euros, a source at one of the lead managers who requested anonymity said, adding that the yield guidance was 3.6-3.7 percent. U.S. books were expected to close at 13.00 GMT.

Another banking source said demand had topped 8 billion euros and that Athens hoped to raise at least 2 billion euros.

“The public debt management agency’s initial target was to raise 2 billion euros but it may opt for more,” the source said. “The issue is going very well.” BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and SG CIB are joint lead managers for the transaction.

The yield on 10-year Greek debt was 4.02 percent on Tuesday, its lowest trading level since late September.

Greece, which has had three international bailouts since 2010, had previously tested market appetite for its debt while under the watch of its international lenders. It sold 3 billion euros of seven-year bonds nearly a year ago. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Athens and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)