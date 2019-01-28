Greece to raise minimum wage by about 11 percent-PM

ATHENS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced on Monday plans to increase the standard minimum monthly wage by about 11 percent, the first such wage hike in the country in almost a decade.

“I’m calling on you, after a decade of wage cuts, to make another historic step,” Tsipras said, calling on his cabinet to approve the labour ministry’s proposal for an increase to 650 euros from 586 euros currently.

Tsipras also proposed that a youth minimum wage - for those below 25 - is abolished. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou Editing by Karolina Tagaris)