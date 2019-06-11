Greece is on good path for full lifting of capitral controls this year

ATHENS, June 11 (Reuters) - Greece is on “good path” to fully lift restrictions on cash withdrawals this year, the country central bank governor told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We are on good path for the full lifting of capital controls this year,” Yannis Stournaras told Reuters.

Athens first imposed capital controls in the summer of 2015, to stem a flight of cash from its banks at the height of a debt crisis which led to its third financial bailout since 2010. The restrictions have been gradually eased since then. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Renee Maltezou)