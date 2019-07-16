Greece must stick to reforms, fiscal targets- ESM's Regling

ATHENS, July 16 (Reuters) - The newly-elected Greek government’s reform drive is welcome but the country must respect its post-bailout commitments, the head of the euro zone’s bailout fund said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Athens after a July 7 snap election which the conservatives won promising investments and tax cuts, ESM chief Klaus Regling urged the country to continue with privatisations, reforms and to meet fiscal targets agreed with its lenders.

“The reform drive of the new government to stimulate the business environment and investment climate is welcome,” said Regling.

“Although the government has just been elected and details remain to be seen, what is currently known seems promising to the extent that the country respects the established surveillance framework and its programme commitments,” he said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou)