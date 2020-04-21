Greek current account gap widens in February, tourism revenue rises

ATHENS, April 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance showed a larger deficit in February compared to the same month last year, on the back of a a wider trade gap and a deteriorated balance in the primary income account, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday. Central bank data showed the deficit at 1.138 billion euros ($1.23 billion) from a deficit of 1.015 billion euros in February 2019. Tourism revenues rose to 240 million euros from 198 million in the same month a year earlier. In 2018, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened. In 2019 the current account showed a deficit of 2.6 billion euros. ******************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2020 2019 February -1.138 -1.015 January -1.291 -1.183 -------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)