Greek credit contracts 1.6 pct y/y in May - central bank

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 1.6 percent year-on-year in May after a 1.6 percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday. Credit extended to the government fell 5 percent after decreasing by 5.4 percent in April, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined 1 percent after a 0.9 percent drop in April. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC (in pct y/y) Total credit -1.6 -1.6 -1.7 -1.9 -1.4 -1.0 Credit to public sector -5.0 -5.4 -3.9 -3.7 0.1 1.4 Credit to business, hholds -1.0 -0.9 -1.3 -1.6 -1.6 -1.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)