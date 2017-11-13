FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek credit contracts 1.5 pct y/y in September - central bank
November 13, 2017 / 10:15 AM / in 2 hours

Greek credit contracts 1.5 pct y/y in September - central bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking
system contracted 1.5 percent year-on-year in September after a
1.5 percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data
showed on Monday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 5.2 percent after
decreasing by 5.0 percent in August, the central bank said.
Lending to businesses and households declined 0.8 percent after
a 0.9 percent drop in August.
    
    
 KEY FIGURES   Sept.   Aug.  July  June  May   April  March
                                                      
 (in pct y/y)                                         
 Total credit  -1.5    -1.5  -1.8  -1.8  -1.6  -1.6   -1.7
 Credit to     -5.2    -5.0  -5.2  -4.6  -5.0  -5.4   -3.9
 public                                               
 sector                                               
 Credit to     -0.8    -0.9  -1.2  -1.3  -1.0  -0.9   -1.3
 business,                                            
 hholds                                               
 source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

