November 13, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek credit contracts 1.8 pct y/y in September

    ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking
system contracted 1.8 percent year-on-year in September after a
2.3 percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data
showed on Tuesday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 5.6 percent after
decreasing by 7.1 percent in August, the central bank said.
Lending to businesses and households declined 1.3 percent after
a 1.5 percent drop in the previous month.

    
 KEY FIGURES          Sept.  Aug.  July  June   May     April
 (in pct y/y)                                           
 Total credit         -1.8   -2.3  -2.5  -2.4   -3.2    -3.0
 Credit to public     -5.6   -7.1  -8.4  -9.7   -11.6   -9.5
 sector                                                 
 Credit to business,  -1.3   -1.5  -1.5  -1.2   -1.9    -1.9
 households                                             
 
Source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou
Editing by Karolina Tagaris
)
