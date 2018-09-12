FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financials
September 12, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek credit contracts 2.5 pct y/y in July

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking
system contracted 2.5 percent year-on-year in July after a 2.4
percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data
showed on Wednesday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 8.4 percent after
decreasing by 9.7 percent in June, the central bank said.
Lending to businesses and households declined 1.5 percent after
a 1.2 percent drop in the previous month.
    
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES                    JULY  JUNE  MAY   APRIL  MARCH
(in pct y/y)
Total credit                   -2.5  -2.4   -3.2  -3.0   -2.0
Credit to public sector        -8.4  -9.7  -11.6  -9.5   -8.5   
 
Credit to business, hholds)    -1.5  -1.2   -1.9  -1.9   -1.0   
                          
------------------------------------------------------------
Source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
