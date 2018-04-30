Greek deposits rise in March for a second month in a row

ATHENS, April 30 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposits rose in March for a second month in a row, central bank data showed on Monday.

Businesses and household deposits rose to 126.02 billion euros ($152.65 billion) in the previous month from 124.92 billion in February, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks lost around 90 billion euros or a third of their deposit base after the country plunged into a debt crisis in late 2009, partly due to capital flight on fears of a euro zone exit.

About 17 billion euros returned to the banking system in the months following a mid-June 2012 election, which led to the formation of a new government and eased fears that Athens would leave the single currency. ($1 = 0.8256 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)