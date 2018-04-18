Greek cenbank chief: ECB should keep waiver on Greek bonds post-bailout

ATHENS, April 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should maintain its “waiver” on Greek government bonds, continuing to accept them as collateral even if they stay sub-investment grade after the country exits its bailout, Greece’s central bank chief said on Wednesday.

“Our European partners must specify the medium-term debt relief measures,” Yannis Stournaras, head of the Bank of Greece, said in a speech at the London School of Economics.

The central banker projected that the Greek economy’s recovery will pick up this year with growth accelerating to 2,0 percent from 1.4 percent last year.

He said that remaining capital controls must be lifted after the completion of the third bailout programme in August to support the country’s sustainable return to markets. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Alison Williams)