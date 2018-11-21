Greek 2019 budget does not include further pension cuts

ATHENS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s 2019 budget submitted to parliament on Wednesday does not include the implementation of legislated pension cuts planned for next year, Deputy Finance Minister George Chouliarakis told lawmakers.

“This is the first budget since 2008 which includes a very clear fiscal expansion of about 0.5 percent (910 million euros) of gross domestic output ... a first crucial step in changing the fiscal policy mix,” Chouliarakis said.

Earlier, the EU Commission said that Greece could meet its 2019 fiscal targets without implementing the pension cuts. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou)