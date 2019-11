ATHENS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Greece projected its economy would grow by 2.8 percent next year on higher investments, domestic demand and tax cuts as the country recovers from a decade-long debt crisis.

Athens expects a primary surplus of 3.56 of GDP next year and its debt falling to 167% percent of GDP in 2020 from 173.3% this year, according to data of the 2020 budget formally submitted to parliament for approval on Thursday. (Reporting by Athens Bureau)