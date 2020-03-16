Bonds News
March 16, 2020 / 12:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Greek Jan-Feb budget primary surplus misses target on lower revenue

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s central government achieved a primary budget surplus of 823 million euros ($921.02 million) in the first two months of the year, missing the target due to lower revenues, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

The government was projecting a primary budget surplus - which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 929 billion euros for January-to-February, meaning the surplus underperformed the target by 106 million euros. ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
