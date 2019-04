ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - High taxation is limiting the Greek economy’s growth potential, Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras said on Monday.

Stournaras was speaking as the bank released its annual report which forecast 1.9 percent economic growth this year, below the government’s 2.5 percent forecast.

Stournaras said fiscal relaxation should be “avoided” as general elections are due in Greece later this year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Writing by Karolina Tagaris)