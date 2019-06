ATHENS, June 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s primary surplus targets up to 2022 must be reduced after consultations with the country’s international creditors, central bank governor Yannis Stouraras said on Tuesday.

Athens, which emerged from its third international bailout in August last year, has promised to achieve a 3.5 percent of GDP primary surplus - exluding debt servicing costs - annualy up to 2022. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)