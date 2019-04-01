Greek economy expected to grow 1.9 pct this year - Bank of Greece

ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - The Greek economy is expected to grow by 1.9 pct this year despite a slowdown in the euro zone, the Bank of Greece said in a report on Monday.

That is below the government’s forecast of 2.5 percent this year.

“In 2019, despite the significant slowdown of euro zone growth, GDP expansion (in Greece) is expected at last year’s level of 1.9 percent,” the report said.

The report put Greek banks’ non-performing exposures at 81.8 bln euros, or 45.4 percent of total loans at end-December. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Writing by Karolina Tagaris)