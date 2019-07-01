Greek economy to grow 1.9% this year, miss primary surplus target- cenbank

ATHENS, July 1 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy is expected to grow by 1.9% this year, the country’s central bank said in its annual monetary policy report released on Monday, an expansion pace that is below what the government is projecting.

The Bank of Greece said it sees economic growth picking up to 2.1% next year, also forecasting that this year’s primary budget surplus, which excludes debt servicing outlays, will reach 2.9% of economic output, missing a 3.5% target set by the country’s official lenders. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)