Greek economy likely to shrink 4.0% this year- ECB's Stournaras

ATHENS, April 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy will shrink much less than “extreme” scenarios projecting a 10% or more contraction of gross domestic product this year, the head of the country’s central bank said on Tuesday.

“I continue to believe that scenarios of -10% or more are very extreme and will not be realised,” Yannis Stournaras, who also heads the European Central Bank’s audit committee, said during a crowdcast on refueling the economy.

He said he sees a contraction not deeper than 4.0%. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)