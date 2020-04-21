Healthcare
April 21, 2020 / 2:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek economy likely to shrink 4.0% this year- ECB's Stournaras

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy will shrink much less than “extreme” scenarios projecting a 10% or more contraction of gross domestic product this year, the head of the country’s central bank said on Tuesday.

“I continue to believe that scenarios of -10% or more are very extreme and will not be realised,” Yannis Stournaras, who also heads the European Central Bank’s audit committee, said during a crowdcast on refueling the economy.

He said he sees a contraction not deeper than 4.0%. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below