UPDATE 1-Greek economy likely to shrink 4% this year -ECB's Stournaras

(Adds background)

ATHENS, April 21 (Reuters) - The Greek economy will shrink much less than “extreme” scenarios projecting a 10% or more contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this year, the head of the country’s central bank said on Tuesday.

“I continue to believe that scenarios of -10% or more are very extreme and will not be realised,” Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, who also heads the European Central Bank’s audit committee, said during a crowdcast on the economy.

Stournaras said he expects a contraction no deeper than 4%.

Last week the influential IOBE think-tank forecast that Greece’s economy could contract by between 5% and 9% this year after lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The projection by the Foundation of Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) quarterly review was a sharp downgrade of previous growth forecasts of 2.2% to 2.5%, made in February.

The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, has said it sees the Greek economy shrinking by 10% this year, driving unemployment to 22.3% from 16.4% in January.

Greece’s economy had been on a recovery path since a 10-year debt crisis that brought a 25% contraction. The economy grew by 1.9% last year, helped by booming tourism, which is also expected to take a big hit this year.