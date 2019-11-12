Financials
November 12, 2019 / 10:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek credit contracts 0.9% y/y in September

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking
system contracted 0.9% year-on-year in September after a 0.7%
decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on
Tuesday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 3.1% after decreasing
by 4.4% in August, the central bank said. Lending to businesses
and households shrank 0.5% after a 0.1% drop in the previous
month.
    
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (pct y/y)           SEPT. AUG. JULY  JUNE MAY  APRIL
Total credit                    -0.9  -0.7 -0.4 -0.3  0.1  0.0
Credit to public sector         -3.1  -4.4 -2.1 -1.0  1.6  0.6
Credit to business, households  -0.5  -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Source: Bank of Greece 

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below