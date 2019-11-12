Greek credit contracts 0.9% y/y in September

ATHENS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 0.9% year-on-year in September after a 0.7% decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday. Credit extended to the government fell 3.1% after decreasing by 4.4% in August, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households shrank 0.5% after a 0.1% drop in the previous month. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (pct y/y) SEPT. AUG. JULY JUNE MAY APRIL Total credit -0.9 -0.7 -0.4 -0.3 0.1 0.0 Credit to public sector -3.1 -4.4 -2.1 -1.0 1.6 0.6 Credit to business, households -0.5 -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos)