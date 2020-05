ATHENS, May 22 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking system expanded 0.7% year-on-year in March after a 1.0% decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Friday. KEY FIGURES (% y/y) March Feb. Jan. Dec. Nov. Total credit +0.7 -1.0 -1.4 -1.3 -0.8 Credit to public +3.8 -2.3 -5.9 -5.5 -4.0 sector Credit to business, +0.1 -0.8 -0.6 -0.6 -0.2 households Source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)