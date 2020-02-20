Bonds News
UPDATE 1-Greek current account deficit shrinks in December

    ATHENS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
shrank in December 2019 compared with the same month a year
earlier on the back of higher revenues due to profit returns on
bond holdings, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
    Central bank data showed the deficit was 0.54 billion euros 
($582.98 million), down from 1.514 billion euros in December
2018. Tourism revenues increased to 289 million euros from 272
million in the same month in 2018.
    In 2018, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3
billion euros, up 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap
widened.    
    "This development mainly reflects improvements in the
secondary income account, which came from an increase in general
government receipts as a result of the second disbursement of
SMP/ANFA profits from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to
the Greek government," the bank said. 
    In 2019 as a whole the current account showed a deficit of
2.6 billion euros, the data showed.
**************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)  2019  2018
January                    -1.183  -0.696                       
      
February                   -0.990  -1.398
March                      -1.503  -1.151
April                      -1.400  -1.486
May                         0.301   0.037
June                        0.874  -0.009
July                        1.280   1.314
August                      1.874   1.354
September                   0.887   0.548
October                     0.673   0.915
November                    1.392   1.446
December                   -0.540   1.514         
-------------------------------------------
Source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Michele Kambas; Editing by Toby
Chopra)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
