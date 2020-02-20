UPDATE 1-Greek current account deficit shrinks in December

(Adds table, comment) ATHENS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit shrank in December 2019 compared with the same month a year earlier on the back of higher revenues due to profit returns on bond holdings, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday. Central bank data showed the deficit was 0.54 billion euros ($582.98 million), down from 1.514 billion euros in December 2018. Tourism revenues increased to 289 million euros from 272 million in the same month in 2018. In 2018, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened. "This development mainly reflects improvements in the secondary income account, which came from an increase in general government receipts as a result of the second disbursement of SMP/ANFA profits from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to the Greek government," the bank said. In 2019 as a whole the current account showed a deficit of 2.6 billion euros, the data showed. ************************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2019 2018 January -1.183 -0.696 February -0.990 -1.398 March -1.503 -1.151 April -1.400 -1.486 May 0.301 0.037 June 0.874 -0.009 July 1.280 1.314 August 1.874 1.354 September 0.887 0.548 October 0.673 0.915 November 1.392 1.446 December -0.540 1.514 ------------------------------------------- Source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Michele Kambas; Editing by Toby Chopra)