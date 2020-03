ATHENS, March 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s current account deficit widened in January compared with the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.

Central bank data showed the deficit was 1.29 billion euros ($1.39 billion) from a deficit of 1.18 billion euros in January 2019. ($1 = 0.9278 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)