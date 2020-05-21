Greek current account gap shrinks in March, tourism revenue plunge

ATHENS, May 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance showed a smaller deficit in March compared to the same month last year, on the back of improved trade and primary income account balances that offset a smaller services surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday. Central bank data showed the deficit at 1.106 billion euros ($1.21 billion) from a deficit of 1.538 billion euros in March 2019. Tourism revenues plunged to 92 million euros from 318 million in the same month a year earlier. In 2018, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened. In 2019 the current account showed a deficit of 2.6 billion euros. ******************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2020 2019 March -1.106 -1.538 February -1.138 -1.015 January -1.291 -1.183 -------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)