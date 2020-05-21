Bonds News
Greek current account gap shrinks in March, tourism revenue plunge

    ATHENS, May 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance
showed a smaller deficit in March compared to the same month
last year, on the back of improved trade and primary income
account balances that offset  a smaller services surplus, the
Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
    Central bank data showed the deficit at 1.106 billion euros 
($1.21 billion) from a deficit of 1.538 billion euros in March 
2019.
    Tourism revenues plunged to 92 million euros from 318
million in the same month a year earlier.
    In 2018, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3
billion euros, up 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap
widened. In 2019 the current account showed a deficit of 2.6
billion euros.
    
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)  2020     2019
March                       -1.106   -1.538
February                    -1.138   -1.015
January                     -1.291   -1.183
source: Bank of Greece

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
