Greek industrial output falls 4.5% y/y in December

ATHENS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 4.5% in December compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 9.0% fall in November, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 0.3% from the same month in 2018, with water output up 0.6%. Electricity production dropped 20%, while mining output fell 5.0%. KEY FIGURES (%) Dec. Nov. Oct. Sept. Aug July June Industrial -4.5 -9.0* -0.4* +1.9* +0.3* -2.0* -0.4* output y/y Manufacturing +0.3 -4.9 +2.8 +4.5 0.1 -1.9 +1.0 output * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)