February 10, 2020 / 10:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek industrial output falls 4.5% y/y in December

    ATHENS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 4.5%
in December compared to the same month last year, after an
upwardly revised 9.0% fall in November, data from statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Monday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose
0.3% from the same month in 2018, with water output up 0.6%.
Electricity production dropped 20%, while mining output fell
5.0%. 
  
 KEY FIGURES (%)  Dec.   Nov.   Oct.   Sept.  Aug    July    June
 Industrial       -4.5   -9.0*  -0.4*  +1.9*  +0.3*  -2.0*   -0.4*
 output y/y                                                  
                                                             
 Manufacturing    +0.3   -4.9   +2.8   +4.5   0.1    -1.9    +1.0
 output                                                      
 * revised
source: ELSTAT 

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
