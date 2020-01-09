Market News
January 9, 2020 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek industrial output falls 8.1% y/y in November

    ATHENS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 8.1%
in November compared to the same month last year, after an
upwardly revised 0.1% rise in October, data from statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production
dropped 4.9% from the same month in 2018, while electricity
production dropped 20.1%. Mining output fell 9.4% with water
output down 0.7%.
  
 KEY FIGURES (%)  Nov.   Oct.   Sept.  Aug    July    June
 Industrial       -8.1   +0.1*  +2.7*  +0.9*  -1.9*   -0.1
 output y/y                                           
                                                      
 Manufacturing    -4.9   +2.8   +4.5   0.1    -1.9    +1.0
 output                                               
 * revised
source: ELSTAT 

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
