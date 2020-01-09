Greek industrial output falls 8.1% y/y in November

ATHENS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 8.1% in November compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 0.1% rise in October, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production dropped 4.9% from the same month in 2018, while electricity production dropped 20.1%. Mining output fell 9.4% with water output down 0.7%. KEY FIGURES (%) Nov. Oct. Sept. Aug July June Industrial -8.1 +0.1* +2.7* +0.9* -1.9* -0.1 output y/y Manufacturing -4.9 +2.8 +4.5 0.1 -1.9 +1.0 output * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)