Greek industrial output drops 7.5% y/y in May

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 7.5% in May compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 10.2% drop in April, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production dropped 8.4% from the same month in 2019, while mining output shrank 11.8%. Electricity production decreased 4.8% and water output grew 4.8%. KEY FIGURES May April March Feb Jan Industrial -7.5 -10.2* 0.4 -3.0 -0.6 output y/y Manufacturing -8.4 -11.3 2.0 -2.1 3.9 output y/y * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)