July 10, 2020 / 9:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek industrial output drops 7.5% y/y in May

    ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell
7.5% in May compared to the same month last year, after an
upwardly revised 10.2% drop in April, data from statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production
dropped 8.4% from the same month in 2019, while mining output
shrank 11.8%. Electricity production decreased 4.8% and water
output grew 4.8%. 
    
 KEY FIGURES     May    April   March   Feb   Jan
 Industrial      -7.5   -10.2*  0.4     -3.0  -0.6
 output y/y                                   
 Manufacturing   -8.4   -11.3   2.0     -2.1  3.9
 output y/y                                   
 
* revised
source: ELSTAT 

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
