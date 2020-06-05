Market News
June 5, 2020 / 9:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek industrial output drops 9.9 pct y/y in April

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, June 5 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 9.9%
in April compared to the same month last year, after a
downwardly revised 0.4% increase in March, data from statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production
dropped 11.3% from the same month in 2019, while mining output
shrank 19.5%. Electricity production decreased 4.7% and water
output grew 2.5%. 
    
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (%)        April  March   Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov
Industrial output y/y   -9.9   0.4*  -3.2  -0.8  -4.2  -9.6
Manufacturing output   -11.3   2.0   -2.1   3.9   0.3  -4.9
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT 

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below