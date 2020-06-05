Greek industrial output drops 9.9 pct y/y in April

ATHENS, June 5 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 9.9% in April compared to the same month last year, after a downwardly revised 0.4% increase in March, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production dropped 11.3% from the same month in 2019, while mining output shrank 19.5%. Electricity production decreased 4.7% and water output grew 2.5%. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (%) April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Industrial output y/y -9.9 0.4* -3.2 -0.8 -4.2 -9.6 Manufacturing output -11.3 2.0 -2.1 3.9 0.3 -4.9 ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)