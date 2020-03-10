Market News
Greek industrial output falls 1.2% y/y in January

    ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell
1.2% in January compared to the same month last year, after a
downwardly revised 4.2% decline in December, data from
statistics service ELSTAT showed on Tuesday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose
3.9% from the same month in 2019, with water output down 0.4%.
Electricity production dropped 15.2%, while mining output grew
27.2%.
    
*******************************************************
KEY FIGURES (%)        Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct  Sept  Aug
Industrial output y/y -1.2 -4.2*-9.6*-0.9* 1.8   0.0
Manufacturing output   3.9  0.3 -4.9  2.8  4.5   0.1
----------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT      

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
