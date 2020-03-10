Greek industrial output falls 1.2% y/y in January

ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 1.2% in January compared to the same month last year, after a downwardly revised 4.2% decline in December, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Tuesday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 3.9% from the same month in 2019, with water output down 0.4%. Electricity production dropped 15.2%, while mining output grew 27.2%. ******************************************************* KEY FIGURES (%) Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Industrial output y/y -1.2 -4.2*-9.6*-0.9* 1.8 0.0 Manufacturing output 3.9 0.3 -4.9 2.8 4.5 0.1 ---------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)