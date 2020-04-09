Greek industrial output falls 3.4% y/y in February

ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output declined 3.4% in February compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 1.0% fall in January, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production fell 2.1% from the same month in 2019, with water output down 1.1%. Electricity production decreased 10%, while mining output grew 17.7%. ***************************************************** KEY FIGURES (%) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Industrial output y/y -3.4 -1.0*-4.2 -9.6 -0.9 1.8 Manufacturing output -2.1 3.9 0.3 -4.9 2.8 4.5 ---------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)