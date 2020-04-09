Market News
Greek industrial output falls 3.4% y/y in February

    ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output declined
3.4% in February compared to the same month last year, after an
upwardly revised 1.0% fall in January, data from statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production fell
2.1% from the same month in 2019, with water output down 1.1%.
Electricity production decreased 10%, while mining output grew
17.7%.
    
*****************************************************
KEY FIGURES (%)        Feb  Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct  Sept
Industrial output y/y -3.4 -1.0*-4.2 -9.6 -0.9  1.8
Manufacturing output  -2.1  3.9  0.3 -4.9  2.8  4.5
----------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
