May 11, 2020 / 9:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek industrial output rises 0.6% y/y in March

    ATHENS, May 11 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.6%
in March compared to the same month last year, after a
downwardly revised 3.2% fall in February, data from statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Monday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production
increased 2.0% from the same month in 2019, with water output up
0.7%. Electricity production decreased 5.1%, while mining output
shrank 4.3%.
    
************************************************************

KEY FIGURES (%)        March  Feb  Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct
Industrial output y/y  0.6   -3.2*-0.8*-4.2 -9.6 -0.9
Manufacturing output   2.0   -2.1  3.9  0.3 -4.9  2.8
-----------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
