Greek industrial output rises 0.6% y/y in March

ATHENS, May 11 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.6% in March compared to the same month last year, after a downwardly revised 3.2% fall in February, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production increased 2.0% from the same month in 2019, with water output up 0.7%. Electricity production decreased 5.1%, while mining output shrank 4.3%. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES (%) March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Industrial output y/y 0.6 -3.2*-0.8*-4.2 -9.6 -0.9 Manufacturing output 2.0 -2.1 3.9 0.3 -4.9 2.8 ----------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)