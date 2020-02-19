Greek residential property market recovery slows in fourth quarter

* Residential property prices rise 7.5% y/y in Q4 2019 * Home prices had plunged 42% since 2008 peak * Apartment prices in Athens outperform, up 11% y/y By George Georgiopoulos ATHENS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The recovery in Greece's residential real estate market slowed in the last three months of 2019 but for the year as a whole there was a fourfold price increase compared to 2018, central bank data showed on Wednesday. Greek house prices fell 42% between 2008 - when the country's protracted recession began - and the end of 2017. The market was hurt by property taxes imposed to plug budget deficits, tight bank lending and a jobless rate that peaked at 27.8% in 2013. But economic prospects have since improved with Greece emerging from its latest bailout in August 2018 and now relying on markets for funding. Property accounts for a big chunk of household wealth in Greece, where the home ownership rate is 73.5%, above the euro zone average of 66%, according to European Union statistics on income and living conditions. Greece's housing sector recovery has been driven by a growing economy and foreign interest. Apartment prices rose 7.5% in the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, Bank of Greece data showed, but this rate was down from an 8.3% increase in the third quarter. All areas of the market benefited from the uptrend - including old and newly built apartments - and in all regions, although prices in the capital Athens led the way. Prices rose 11% year-on-year in Athens, where home-sharing platforms such as Airbnb and a "golden visa" programme - a renewable five-year resident's permit in return for a 250,000-euro ($285,000) investment in real estate - have become popular. A similar trend is unfolding in Greek prime office space prices, which rebounded 7.0% in 2018. Alpha Bank economists expect the uptrend will continue, partly offsetting the large losses of the last decade, despite a tight credit market for home loans, making it a "creditless recovery." "The rise in home prices raises prospects for equity gains for investors, pushing collateral values upwards and improving loan portfolio quality. Increases in real estate prices improve the capital position of banks," one economist said, declining to be named. Greece's 180 billion euro economy is recovering with growth driven by net exports, consumer spending and investments. The government projects it will expand by 2.8% this year. Following is a table on Greek apartment prices from Greece's central bank: **************************************************************** 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q4 Index 64.3 61.1 59.6 59.0 60.1 64.4 65.6 Change y/y % -7.5 -5.1 -2.4 -1.0 1.8 7.2 7.5 New (up to 5 years) 66.8 63.0 61.2 60.7 61.9 66.7 68.6 Change % -6.5 -5.6 -3.0 -0.8 2.0 7.7 8.9 Old (older than 5 years) 62.8 59.8 58.6 57.9 58.9 63.0 63.7 Change % -8.1 -4.7 -2.0 -1.2 1.7 6.9 6.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jane Merriman)