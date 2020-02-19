Financials
Greek residential property market recovery slows in fourth quarter

    * Residential property prices rise 7.5% y/y in Q4 2019
    * Home prices had plunged 42% since 2008 peak
    * Apartment prices in Athens outperform, up 11% y/y

    ATHENS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The recovery in Greece's
residential real estate market slowed in the last three months
of 2019 but for the year as a whole there was a fourfold price
increase compared to 2018, central bank data showed on
Wednesday.
    Greek house prices fell 42% between 2008 - when the
country's protracted recession began - and the end of 2017. The
market was  hurt by property taxes imposed to plug budget
deficits, tight bank lending and a jobless rate that peaked at
27.8% in 2013.
    But economic prospects have since improved with Greece 
emerging from its latest bailout in August 2018 and now relying
on markets for funding.  
    Property accounts for a big chunk of household wealth in
Greece, where the home ownership rate is 73.5%, above the euro
zone average of 66%, according to European Union statistics on
income and living conditions.
    Greece's housing sector recovery has been driven by a
growing economy and foreign interest.
    Apartment prices rose 7.5% in the fourth quarter compared
with the same period a year earlier, Bank of Greece data showed,
but this rate was down from an 8.3% increase in the third
quarter.
    All areas of the market benefited from the uptrend -
including old and newly built apartments - and in all regions,
although prices in the capital Athens led the way.
    Prices rose 11% year-on-year in Athens, where home-sharing
platforms such as Airbnb and a "golden visa" programme - a
renewable five-year resident's permit in return for a
250,000-euro ($285,000) investment in real estate - have become
popular.
    A similar trend is unfolding in Greek prime office space
prices, which rebounded 7.0% in 2018.             
    Alpha Bank economists expect the uptrend will continue,
partly offsetting the large losses of the last decade, despite a
tight credit market for home loans, making it a "creditless
recovery."
    "The rise in home prices raises prospects for equity gains
for investors, pushing collateral values upwards and improving 
loan portfolio quality. Increases in real estate prices improve
the capital position of banks," one economist said, declining to
be named. 
    Greece's 180 billion euro economy is recovering with growth
driven by net exports, consumer spending and investments. The
government projects it will expand by 2.8% this year.
                
    Following is a table on Greek apartment prices from Greece's
central bank:
    
****************************************************************
                         2014  2015  2016  2017  2018 2019  Q4
Index                    64.3  61.1  59.6  59.0  60.1 64.4  65.6
Change y/y %             -7.5  -5.1  -2.4  -1.0   1.8  7.2   7.5
New (up to 5 years)      66.8  63.0  61.2  60.7  61.9 66.7  68.6
Change %                 -6.5  -5.6  -3.0  -0.8   2.0  7.7   8.9
Old (older than 5 years) 62.8  59.8  58.6  57.9  58.9 63.0  63.7
Change %                 -8.1  -4.7  -2.0  -1.2   1.7  6.9   6.6
----------------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jane Merriman)
