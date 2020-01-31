Greek November retail sales up 3.1%, led by pharmaceuticals

ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 3.1% in November compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 7.2% rise in October, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Retail sales were led higher by pharmaceuticals and cosmetics as well as books and footwear, the data showed. Greece's economy continued to recover in the third quarter, driven by net exports, but its expansion slowed from the second quarter amid weaker consumer spending and investments. KEY FIGURES Nov. Oct. Sept. Aug. July Retail sales by 3.1 7.2* 5.0 2.2 -2.2 volume y/y Retail sales by 4,1 6.6 4.4 2.5 -1.9 revenue y/y *revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Renee Maltezou)