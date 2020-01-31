Market News
January 31, 2020 / 10:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek November retail sales up 3.1%, led by pharmaceuticals

    ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
3.1% in November compared to the same month last year after an
upwardly revised 7.2% rise in October, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led higher by pharmaceuticals and
cosmetics as well as books and footwear, the data showed.
    Greece's economy continued to recover in the third quarter,
driven by net exports, but its expansion slowed from the second
quarter amid weaker consumer spending and investments.

    
 
 KEY FIGURES        Nov.   Oct.   Sept.   Aug.    July
                                                  
 Retail sales by    3.1    7.2*   5.0     2.2     -2.2
 volume y/y                                       
 Retail sales by    4,1    6.6    4.4     2.5     -1.9
 revenue y/y                                      
 
*revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Renee Maltezou)
